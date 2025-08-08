Zepto's Raksha Bandhan 'Kalesh Card' stunt faces Reddit backlash over rewards

Zepto's latest Raksha Bandhan marketing gimmick - the Kalesh Card - has stirred a heated conversation online, with opinions split between appreciation for its creativity and skepticism over its authenticity.

Launched as part of the festival's celebrations, the Kalesh Card is being sent for free with Zepto orders. The idea, according to the company, was to highlight how sibling dynamics often flip 180 degrees on Raksha Bandhan, only to return to normal soon after.

What is the 'Kalesh Card?'

The Kalesh Card is a limited-time Raksha Bandhan promotion by Zepto, running from 7th to 9th August, where customers receive a scratch card with their order. Each card contains a coupon code that can unlock rewards ranging from high-end gadgets like iPhones and iPads to other prizes. The concept plays on the idea of “kalesh” (playful arguments) between siblings - leaving it up to them to decide who gets to keep the loot.

The card works like a scratch coupon containing unique codes for rewards, but many Reddit users were quick to call it a gimmick. Users questioned the feasibility of high-value giveaways like PlayStation 5 consoles, claiming that expensive prizes are often limited to a miniscule number of winners.

One of the Redditors reported that instead of a flashy reward, he received a coupon for everyday groceries - an Aashirwad atta coupon. "So much hype on Kalesh Card but ultimately got a coupon. Zepto is worst really,” wrote the disappointed customer.

Another remarked, "No company can afford to give PS5s on each order of 500." Others went further, criticizing Zepto's broader marketing style, with one user saying, "I somehow despise anything and everything Zepto does. Who names it a Kalesh Card?" and calling out the ad that showed siblings with fractured fingers and bruises, which they found distasteful.

One user added, "The ad is creative, but portraying siblings with broken teeth during a sacred festival like Raksha Bandhan felt insensitive. Hope future campaigns reflect more cultural respect."

Another expressed dissatisfaction, "Ordered for ₹356 (min. was ₹349) during 7–9 Aug to get the Kalesh Card. Guess what I got? Kalesh with @ZeptoNow instead. Fake promo vibes — great way to celebrate Raksha Bandhan by looting your customers."