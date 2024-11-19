Jasleen Kaur G joins Bata India as Head of Category Marketing

ADVERTISEMENT
Bata India has appointed Jasleen Kaur G as the head of category marketing and public relations. In her new role, Kaur will be leading the marketing portfolio of brands- Bata, Hush Puppies, Weinbrenner, Bubble Gummers, Nine West, Power, Floatz and North Star.
Kaur began her career as a journalist with The Hindu and then joined Canon India as executive - marketing and planning, where she rose to head the company as senior executive - digital marketing and PR. Then, she joined Benetton Group as deputy manager - digital marketing and PR, and held various roles in different capacities.
As the head - marketing, PR and sustainability, she was responsible for the Indian sub-continent markets including Myanmar, Nepal & Sri Lanka. She also lead the CSR and sustainability development in India.
Kaur then headed Reliance Brands Limited as assistant vice president - marketing and PR, where the brands she handled were H by Hamleys, Mothercare, and Hugo Boss.
Kaur is the founder and CEO of Indiawood Global, which specializes in providing services that focus on the life cycle of products and brands.