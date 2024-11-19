            
      Jasleen Kaur G joins Bata India as Head of Category Marketing

      In her new role, Jasleen Kaur G will be leading the marketing portfolio of brands- Bata, Hush Puppies, Weinbrenner, Bubble Gummers, Nine West, Power, Floatz and North Star.

      By  Storyboard18Nov 19, 2024 1:30 PM
      Jasleen Kaur G began her career as a journalist with The Hindu and then joined Canon India as executive - marketing and planning, where she rose to head the company as senior executive - digital marketing and PR.

      Bata India has appointed Jasleen Kaur G as the head of category marketing and public relations. In her new role, Kaur will be leading the marketing portfolio of brands- Bata, Hush Puppies, Weinbrenner, Bubble Gummers, Nine West, Power, Floatz and North Star.

      Kaur began her career as a journalist with The Hindu and then joined Canon India as executive - marketing and planning, where she rose to head the company as senior executive - digital marketing and PR. Then, she joined Benetton Group as deputy manager - digital marketing and PR, and held various roles in different capacities.

      As the head - marketing, PR and sustainability, she was responsible for the Indian sub-continent markets including Myanmar, Nepal & Sri Lanka. She also lead the CSR and sustainability development in India.

      Kaur then headed Reliance Brands Limited as assistant vice president - marketing and PR, where the brands she handled were H by Hamleys, Mothercare, and Hugo Boss.

      Kaur is the founder and CEO of Indiawood Global, which specializes in providing services that focus on the life cycle of products and brands.


      First Published on Nov 19, 2024 1:30 PM

