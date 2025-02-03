            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • bharatpes-cmo-parth-joshi-resigns-set-to-launch-own-venture-55483

BharatPe’s CMO Parth Joshi resigns; set to launch own venture

Parth Joshi was appointed as BharatPe's CMO in June 2021. He was also leading the ‘invest Bharatpe’ business.

By  Storyboard18Feb 3, 2025 4:48 PM
BharatPe’s CMO Parth Joshi resigns; set to launch own venture
Parth Joshi has vast global experience and has managed portfolios including Dettol. In a career spanning over 20 years, Joshi has been associated with top FMCG brands and has managed large brands such as Horlicks. 

Parth Joshi, Chief Marketing Officer of BharatPe has resigned to launch his own venture in consumer brands space, according to sources in the industry. 

Joshi was appointed as BharatPe's CMO in June 2021. Joshi was also leading the ‘invest Bharatpe’ business. Joshi played a pivotal role in conceptualising BharatPe’s entry into consumer businesses launching PostPe and 12% Club which became a roaring success. 

He had earlier served as Head of Marketing at Reckitt for over a period of five years and had previously worked with GSK and Loreal.  

"After an incredible journey at BharatPe, I have decided to take the next step and pursue my entrepreneurial ambitions. I am grateful for the opportunities, learnings, and support I have received during my time here. BharatPe has always encouraged innovation and leadership, and I leave with nothing but appreciation for the team and the culture that fosters growth. I look forward to this new chapter,” Joshi said.

Joshi has vast global experience and has managed portfolios including Dettol. In a career spanning over 20 years, Joshi has been associated with top FMCG brands and has managed large brands such as Horlicks. 

Joshi is an alumnus of MDI Gurgaon, class of 2010.


Tags
First Published on Feb 3, 2025 4:48 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

VaynerMedia appoints Marcus Krzastek as President, International

VaynerMedia appoints Marcus Krzastek as President, International

Brand Makers

RPSG Lifestyle Media's Avarna Jain to launch American luxury-lifestyle magazine Robb Report in India

RPSG Lifestyle Media's Avarna Jain to launch American luxury-lifestyle magazine Robb Report in India

Brand Makers

Zomato CEO seeks business leaders embracing AI as their "second brain"

Zomato CEO seeks business leaders embracing AI as their "second brain"

Brand Makers

American entrepreneur Bryan Johnson leaves Nikhil Kamath's podcast midway. Here's why

American entrepreneur Bryan Johnson leaves Nikhil Kamath's podcast midway. Here's why

Brand Makers

We Are Social appoints Toby Southgate as Global Group CEO

We Are Social appoints Toby Southgate as Global Group CEO

Brand Makers

Chiradeep Gupta moves on from Unilever

Chiradeep Gupta moves on from Unilever

Brand Makers

Thomas Cook's MD and CEO Mahesh Iyer to oversee the Group operations as Madhavan Menon retires as exec chair

Thomas Cook's MD and CEO Mahesh Iyer to oversee the Group operations as Madhavan Menon retires as exec chair

Brand Makers

Record 1.86 crore unique visitors log in for Moneycontrol's Budget coverage

Record 1.86 crore unique visitors log in for Moneycontrol's Budget coverage