Creative upheaval? Impact of generative AI on creatives in adland

In a rapidly evolving advertising landscape, the integration of generative AI into brand campaigns has become both an intriguing opportunity and a creative challenge.

From Coca-Cola's AI-driven "Holidays Are Coming" spot facing backlash for lacking emotional warmth to Tata Power's much-talked about "Duniya Apne Hawaale" AI-powered ad, agencies find themselves walking a fine line between technological novelty and authentic storytelling.

Speaking to Storyboard18, Sandeep Patwardhan, Vice President at Enormous Brands, captured the essence of this delicate balance with a succinct maxim: "AI is a tool, not the hero."

He emphasized that while AI can vastly expand creative possibilities, human insight and emotion must remain at the heart of advertising. "Technology should enhance, not overshadow, creativity. Authenticity and emotional connection remain essential—audiences value innovation, but only when it complements the brand’s essence and resonates with their expectations," Patwardhan explained.

The industry is already showing examples of both triumph and caution.

Coca-Cola's use of AI triggered criticism for its perceived lack of "human warmth," highlighting the need to refine technology-driven efforts with human insight.

On the flipside, Mondelez's success in roping in Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's voice for hyper-local store mentions demonstrated that AI, when guided by strong cultural relevance, can create magic. "It's about blending personalization with brand relevance, while staying true to the brand's essence of celebration and togetherness," said Patwardhan.

He also pointed to Nike's iconic "You Can't Stop Us" campaign—where AI-driven editing showcased unity and diversity across sports—as another masterclass in using technology to enhance, rather than dilute brand storytelling.

However, beyond these milestone campaigns, the question arises: Will the role of creatives and filmmakers eventually morph into that of ‘prompt engineers,’ guiding machine-learning tools rather than orchestrating large film crews?

According to Patwardhan, while AI will reshape parts of the process, it won't replace the human touch that underpins India's rich cultural tapestry. "Indian advertising thrives on cultural nuance, emotional depth, and the ability to tell stories that resonate deeply with diverse audiences—qualities that cannot be fully replicated by AI," he noted. "AI can enhance creative ideation, and offer new possibilities, but filmmakers and creatives will continue to orchestrate film sets, craft performances, and create moments that reflect India’s rich storytelling traditions."

As Indian advertisers continue experimenting with AI-driven campaigns, the conversation centers on authenticity: ensuring that brand essence isn't lost in a flurry of synthetic images or automated voiceovers.

The watchword remains balance—employing AI as a spark for creativity while safeguarding the craft and emotional resonance that make ads memorable.

As AI becomes increasingly sophisticated—capable of generating hyper-realistic imagery, voice, and even scripting—one question looms over the horizon: Will the next Prasoon Pandey be a ChatGPT generator?