DDB Mudra Group's MudraMax promotes Deleise Ross as senior vice president and head of business

MudraMax (part of DDB Mudra Group) has promoted Deleise Ross to the position of senior vice president and head of business. Ross will report to Rammohan Sundaram, president – integrated media, DDB Mudra Group, and lead business operations for West as well as the South division, stated a media portal.
Ross began her career at Madison Media and went on to work across Mindshare, Madison World and Carat.
Her innings at DDB Mudra Group began in 2018 as senior partner - client leadership. Her expertise ranges from consumer insights, media trends, and data analytics to craft integrated and customised media plans that reach and engage the target audience across multiple channels and platforms. She has worked on a varied portfolio across categories which include brands such as Adani Wilmar, Jazeera Airlines, PNB Housing Finance, Nuvama and Relaxo – Sparx.