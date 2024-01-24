comScore

Brand Makers

DDB Mudra Group's MudraMax promotes Deleise Ross as senior vice president and head of business

Deleise Ross led MudraMax as associate vice president.

By  Storyboard18Jan 24, 2024 6:16 PM
DDB Mudra Group's MudraMax promotes Deleise Ross as senior vice president and head of business
Deleise Ross's innings at DDB Mudra Group began in 2018 as senior partner - client leadership.

MudraMax (part of DDB Mudra Group) has promoted Deleise Ross to the position of senior vice president and head of business. Ross will report to Rammohan Sundaram, president – integrated media, DDB Mudra Group, and lead business operations for West as well as the South division, stated a media portal.

Ross began her career at Madison Media and went on to work across Mindshare, Madison World and Carat.

Her innings at DDB Mudra Group began in 2018 as senior partner - client leadership. Her expertise ranges from consumer insights, media trends, and data analytics to craft integrated and customised media plans that reach and engage the target audience across multiple channels and platforms. She has worked on a varied portfolio across categories which include brands such as Adani Wilmar, Jazeera Airlines, PNB Housing Finance, Nuvama and Relaxo – Sparx.


Tags
First Published on Jan 24, 2024 6:16 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Red Bull India's Sunil Dhar steps down from role as CEO

Red Bull India's Sunil Dhar steps down from role as CEO

Brand Makers

Netflix film’s chief Scott Stuber to step down

Netflix film’s chief Scott Stuber to step down

Brand Makers

Zee-Sony fallout doesn’t bother advertisers as long as we deliver the promised GRPs: Sujata Dwibedy

Zee-Sony fallout doesn’t bother advertisers as long as we deliver the promised GRPs: Sujata Dwibedy

Brand Makers

Ad volumes on television saw 22 percent increase in 2023

Ad volumes on television saw 22 percent increase in 2023

Brand Makers

Everest Brand Solutions’ Rahul Vengalil joins tgthr as chief executive officer and co-founder

Everest Brand Solutions’ Rahul Vengalil joins tgthr as chief executive officer and co-founder

Brand Makers

We are not chasing market share, we are chasing service excellence: Akasa's Vinay Dube

We are not chasing market share, we are chasing service excellence: Akasa's Vinay Dube

Brand Makers

IKEA plans for multi-format stores in India: Interview with IKEA India CEO Susanne Pulverer

IKEA plans for multi-format stores in India: Interview with IKEA India CEO Susanne Pulverer