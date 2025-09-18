Delhi HC urges mediation in Ambuja vs JSW 'Kawach' trademark dispute

ADVERTISEMENT
The Delhi High Court on September 17 urged cement majors Ambuja Cements and JSW Cement to resolve their trademark infringement dispute over the use of the term ‘Kawach’ through mediation, according to media reports.
The court has listed the matter for further hearing on October 15, in case the mediation effort fails.
Ambuja Cements, owned by the Adani Group, approached the court seeking to restrain JSW Cement from allegedly infringing on its ‘Ambuja Kawach’ trademark. The company claimed that JSW’s recently launched ‘JSW Cement CHD Jal Kawach’ product mimics its own water-repellent cement brand, which has been in use since 2020.
According to Ambuja, JSW applied for trademark registration for ‘Jal Kawach’ only in May this year. The company further alleged that JSW’s branding and marketing strategy were deliberately designed to imitate Ambuja’s established identity.
Ambuja also argued that JSW’s use of similar descriptors such as “water resistance,” “seepage prevention,” and “durability” was an attempt to leverage the goodwill and market reputation of the ‘Kawach’ brand.
