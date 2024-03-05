comScore            

EaseMyTrip's Rikant Pittie elected as Confederation of Indian Industry's vice chairman

Rikant Pittie, co-founder, EaseMyTrip, said, "It is indeed a privilege to have the opportunity to collaborate with esteemed colleagues and industry leaders to drive impactful initiatives aligned with the objectives of the Delhi State Council."

By  Storyboard18Mar 5, 2024 10:02 AM
Rikant Pittie, co-founder, EaseMyTrip, further added, "I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Jaideep, Chairman, and Ms. Rachna Jindal, Director and State Head, along with the entire team at Confederation of Indian Industry Delhi State for their unwavering support. Additionally, I wish to express my appreciation to Mr. Deepak Jain, Chairman of CII Northern Region , and Mr. Puneet Kaura for their exceptional leadership, which has set a commendable standard for us to follow."

First Published on Mar 5, 2024 9:59 AM

