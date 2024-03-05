EaseMyTrip's Rikant Pittie elected as Confederation of Indian Industry's vice chairman

Rikant Pittie, co-foudner of EaseMyTrip has been elected as the vice chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

He said, "I am deeply honored and humbled by my appointment as the Vice Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry Delhi State Council for the term 2024-25. It is indeed a privilege to have the opportunity to collaborate with esteemed colleagues and industry leaders to drive impactful initiatives aligned with the objectives of the Delhi State Council."