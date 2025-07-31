Today in AI | AI to optimise 10 million jobs | AI helps gage landslide risk | Mark Zuckerberg endorses AI glasses

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

Agentic AI to optimise over 10 million jobs in India by 2030: ServiceNow Report

Agentic AI — intelligent, decision-making AI agents — will reshape more than 10.35 million jobs in India by 2030, according to the 2025 ServiceNow AI Skills Research. This transformation is not just about automation; it’s about redefining the nature of work, unlocking human potential, and setting the stage for a smarter workforce.

From payroll clerks to platform architects, jobs that once relied on repetitive, rule-based tasks are being quietly reimagined. Agentic AI is taking over the mundane, allowing people to focus on strategy, creativity, and innovation. In a country with the world’s largest youth population, this change signals not disruption, but opportunity.

India Leads AI Adoption in APAC The report reveals that Indian enterprises are ahead of their Asia-Pacific peers in AI adoption. Around 25% of Indian companies are already in the advanced phase of AI transformation, surpassing Singapore (20%) and Australia (21%). Indian firms are moving from small-scale pilots to fully integrated AI operations — embedding intelligent agents across core workflows and scaling fast.

Italy deploys AI assistant to help citizens gauge landslide risk

In a proactive step toward climate resilience, Italy has launched an AI-powered assistant to help residents assess the growing threat of landslides. The tool, announced by the Italian Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (ISPRA), is designed to make landslide data more accessible to the 1.3 million people living in high-risk areas across the country.

The AI assistant is integrated into the IdroGEO platform, a public database that maps out hydrological and geological instability across Italy. While the platform has existed for years, the new assistant enhances usability by helping users interpret maps, ask location-specific questions, and receive real-time updates on risks.

Climate change has significantly altered Italy’s risk landscape, with more intense and frequent storms expanding landslide threats into areas previously considered safe. According to ISPRA, the proportion of land exposed to high or very high landslide risk jumped from 8.7% in 2021 to 9.5% in 2024, affecting nearly 2.2% of the Italian population.

Mark Zuckerberg calls AI glasses 'the future', not wearing them could leave you behind

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made a bold prediction: AI-powered smart glasses will become the primary interface between humans and artificial intelligence. In Meta’s Q2 2025 earnings call and a detailed blog post on AI and superintelligence, Zuckerberg said that people who don’t adopt these glasses soon may find themselves at a “significant cognitive disadvantage.”

“I continue to think that glasses are basically going to be the ideal form factor for AI,” said Zuckerberg. “They allow AI to see, hear, and communicate with you throughout the day — seamlessly and naturally.”

The New AI Interface: Always-On, Always-With-You Zuckerberg’s vision is clear: glasses are the gateway to ambient, context-aware AI, replacing screens and smartphones. Meta’s current offerings — Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta — already allow users to take photos, record videos, stream music, and interact with Meta AI by simply speaking to the glasses.

OpenAI hits $12 billion revenue run rate, eyes $30 billion funding round

OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed AI pioneer behind ChatGPT, is reportedly raking in $1 billion a month in revenue, doubling its annualized run rate to $12 billion within just the first seven months of 2025, according to The Information.

While revenue momentum signals a booming business across both consumer and enterprise users, now reportedly totaling over 700 million weekly active users, the company is also projecting a sharp rise in its cash burn, now expected to hit $8 billion in 2025, up from earlier estimates by $1 billion.

As per a report by Reuters, the eye-popping numbers come as OpenAI ramps up efforts to secure the second $30 billion tranche of its funding round. According to the report, existing heavyweight backers like Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global are doubling down with hundreds of millions, while SoftBank’s total investment is now said to be $32 billion, dating back to its first entry in late 2024.

Google’s new AI will guess your age, and lock you out if you’re under 18

In a bold new step toward online safety, Google is testing AI-driven “age assurance” tools that can estimate a user’s age based on activity and restrict access to content or features if the system suspects the person is under 18. The feature, being piloted with a small group of users in the US, is part of Google’s broader mission to create a safer internet environment for kids and teens.

Using machine learning, Google will analyse behavioural signals — like search history and YouTube viewing habits — to predict the user’s age. If the system flags a user as a minor, it will automatically enforce protective settings across Google platforms. These include turning off location tracking in Google Maps Timeline, disabling personalized ads, blocking access to age-restricted apps on the Play Store, and displaying bedtime reminders on YouTube.