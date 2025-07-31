Elon Musk scraps 'Researcher' title at xAI, declares all staff must be 'engineers'

In a classic Elon Musk move that turned a tweet into policy, the billionaire founder of xAI has banned the use of the title “researcher” across the company — insisting that all technical staff, regardless of specialization, will now be called “engineers.”

The shift came after xAI employee Aditya Gupta posted a job listing on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the company was hiring “researchers and engineers.” Musk quickly and publicly replied, rejecting the term “researcher” as academic and outdated.

we at @xai are looking for researchers and engineers for scaling up our rl environments with user feedback and preference in the loop. apply here (or drop me a dm):https://t.co/5jwtimaFZ1 — Aditya Gupta (@ag_i_2211) July 29, 2025

“There are only engineers. Researcher is a relic term from academia,” Musk posted. “This false nomenclature… is being deleted from xAI today.”

Gupta promptly amended his original post to reflect the new directive: “correction: looking for solid engineers.”

Musk went further, drawing a comparison to SpaceX. “SpaceX does more meaningful, cutting-edge ‘research’ on the advancement of rockets and satellites than all the academic university labs on Earth combined,” he wrote, adding, “But we don’t use the pretentious, low-accountability term ‘researcher’. Engineer.”

This false nomenclature of “researcher” and “engineer”, which is a thinly-masked way of describing a two-tier engineering system, is being deleted from @xAI today.



There are only engineers.



Researcher is a relic term from academia. https://t.co/yNZSdVXGhY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2025

The sudden move highlights Musk’s preference for a lean, execution-oriented company culture—and his skepticism of academic titles and hierarchies. However, it also reveals a disconnect: xAI’s own careers page, as of now, still uses the term “researcher” multiple times, inviting candidates with “AI research” backgrounds and dividing roles between “engineering & research.”