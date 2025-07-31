Trump sends strong message after slapping 25% tariff on India, says ‘I don’t care’

25% import duty. Shortly after announcing the move, Trump took to Truth Social to issue a scathing message, reaffirming his stance with fiery rhetoric.

In his characteristically blunt post, the President wrote, "I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their Tariffs are too high, among the highest in the World. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let’s keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory!"

Trump continued his remarks in a second message, reaffirming his dissatisfaction with India’s trade policies and long-standing ties with Russia.

"Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country. Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia and are Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE — ALL THINGS NOT GOOD!"

Trump then concluded with a definitive declaration saying, "INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST FIRST. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!"