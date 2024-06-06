EPACK Durable Ltd. appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Vice President, Sales & Marketing – SHA and Components

            

      By  Storyboard18Jun 6, 2024 3:42 PM
      Srivastava holds a degree in Masters in Management from IMS and a postgraduate diploma in Sales & Marketing. He has pursued a Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University.

      EPACK Durable Ltd. (EDL) has announced the appointment of Saurabh Srivastava as its Vice President in Sales & Marketing – SHA & Components.

      Srivastava brings over two decades of experience in Sales and Program Management, Market Analysis, and Strategic Planning to EDL. He is responsible for strategizing the growth of EPACK Durable’s product portfolio and leading and managing the sales of the products, primarily SHA and Components.

      Srivastava has held key positions in organizations like UNO MINDA Group, Joyson Safety System, Anand Group India, MAHLE Behr India Private Limited, Motherson Group amongst a few other companies.

      Saurabh Srivastava commented, “It is an absolute privilege to join the accomplished team of EPACK Durable Limited. I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to drive growth and success, and contribute to the company’s continued expansion and innovation.”

      Ajay Singhania, CEO & MD of EPACK Durable Limited, stated: “We are pleased to have Mr. Srivastava join our team. He brings his expertise from the Auto sector which finely transfers to his role at EPACK Durables. His previous strategic roles have allowed him to be sensitive to how the market responds. His strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our position in the market and evolve as a business.”

      Srivastava holds a degree in Masters in Management from IMS and a postgraduate diploma in Sales & Marketing. He has pursued a Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University.


      First Published on Jun 6, 2024 3:42 PM

