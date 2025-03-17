Former MTV Roadies' judge Rajiv joins media and production firm Infinitum Network

ADVERTISEMENT
Creator and former presenter of MTV Roadies Rajiv Lakshman has joined Infinitum Network Solutions Private Ltd, a Hyderabad-based online media, video, and production firm, as Group Head of Intellectual Properties. "After years of creating and producing content across television and digital platforms, I'm energized to bring my experience to one of India's fastest-growing Multi-Channel Networks," Rajiv said in a social media post.
According to Rajv, multi-channel networks represent the future of content as they can build scalable IPs that can travel across platforms. Besides, they can help in nurturing emerging talent from tier 2 and tier 3 cities, creating sustainable monetization pathways for creators, and developing owned media properties.
Sharing his vision for Infinitum, Rajiv said his goal is to develop original IP that showcases diverse Indian voices globally, build cross-platform franchises that create multiple revenue streams for creators, and create sustainable economic models that fairly reward talent while building long-term value.
With more than 60 million subscribers across 400 channels, Infinitum has produced over 275 web series and developed educational content in multiple languages.