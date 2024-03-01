Future Generali India Life Insurance elevates Alok Rungta to MD and CEO

Future Generali India Life Insurance has appointed Alok Rungta as its managing director and CEO. He will take office from April 1.

Rungta is currently the deputy CEO and CFO of the company. He will be taking over from Bruce De Broize, who will be in position and the current MD and CEO till March 31.

Jaime Anchustegui Melgarejo, CEO International at Generali, said, "Alok’s appointment as MD & CEO marks a significant moment for Future Generali India Life Insurance. His leadership skills and deep understanding of diverse markets positions him well to steer the company towards continued growth. As a Group, we have constantly invested in development programs that are designed to equip our employees with the skills and experience they need to reach their full potential, while nurturing their talent. Alok’s elevation is a true testimony of the success of an effective planning.”

Rob Leonardi, Regional Officer International – Asia at Generali, said, "We express our sincere gratitude to Bruce for his exceptional leadership and invaluable contributions made to Future Generali India Life Insurance. We now welcome Alok as our new MD & CEO for the company. His proven track record of driving growth and profitability, coupled with a strategic vision for the Indian market, aligns seamlessly with our commitment to delivering innovative insurance solutions. We eagerly anticipate witnessing the company's accomplishment and expansion under his guidance.”