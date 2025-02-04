Gayatri Yadav appointed Group CMO at Reliance Industries

ADVERTISEMENT
Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav has been named the new Group Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, Chairman's Office at Reliance Industries, according to an announcement made by Isha Ambani, the company's director and daughter of Chairman Mukesh Ambani. Yadav, who brings a wealth of experience to the role, joins the conglomerate after a notable tenure at Peak XV Partners, previously known as Sequoia India and SEA.
Yadav joined Sequoia in 2020 as its Chief Marketing Officer, bringing with her experience from her previous role at Star India, where she not only oversaw the marketing division but also served as President of Consumer Strategy & Innovation.
At Star India, Yadav played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s marketing landscape, overseeing landmark initiatives such as the launch of Star Sports and Hotstar, and spearheading the influential "Nayi Soch" brand campaign on Star Plus, which emphasized women's empowerment.
Her career began at Procter & Gamble in brand management, a foundation she built upon during her tenure at General Mills India. As Chief Marketing Officer, she was instrumental in introducing the Pillsbury brand to the Indian market and was a key figure in shaping the emerging packaged foods industry during its formative years.