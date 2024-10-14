Google to appeal Antitrust ruling: CEO Sundar Pichai calls case a 'prolonged battle'

In his first public comments since the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) filed its proposed remedies in the landmark antitrust case, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has made it clear that the company plans to appeal the recent ruling that labelled it as "monopolist."

During an interview with Bloomberg's David Rubenstein, Pichai said that Google's size makes regulatory scrutiny "inevitable" but maintained that the company's success stems from innovation, not anti-competitive practices.

"With our scale and size, I think scrutiny is inevitable," Pichai stated, emphasizing that Google's search engine remains the best in the market, even in the eyes of competitors.

He acknowledged the serious nature of the ruling but expressed his disagreement with the judge's decision.

The antitrust ruling has been a significant blow to the tech giant, raising questions about the future of its search engine operations. However, Pichai reaffirmed that Google would continue its regular operations as it prepares for a prolonged legal battle.

As the case moves into the remedies phase, where the DOJ and Google will debate potential corrective measures, the ruling has attracted significant attention across the tech industry. Many see this case as having broad implications for other major tech firms, possibly setting a precedent for how antitrust laws will be enforced in the digital era.

The remedies proposed by the DOJ aim to curb Google’s dominance and potentially reshape the competitive landscape of online search engines.