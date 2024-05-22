Grapes appoints Akshay Bhatla as VP of growth

Grapes, an integrated communication agency has appointed Akshay Bhatla as Vice President of Growth for SEO and Organic verticals.

At Grapes, he will take the helm of the organic vertical, where he will oversee a diverse array of functions including SEO, ASO, ORM, CRM, and Advanced Analytics across multiple geographies.

Bhatla has more than a decade of experience and in his previous stint, he served as Vice President of Growth & Marketing at EQL Fintech where he led digital marketing, user growth and retention, product marketing, etc. Prior to this, he worked with some renowned brands like Times Internet, Meesho, Zee Media, Dainik Bhaskar and Augnito, to name a few. As a VP of Growth, he will oversee the SEO and Organic strategy, will align various initiatives and enable his digital capabilities to support growth at Grapes.

Shradha Agarwal, Founder and CEO, Grapes commented, “In today’s landscape, digital offers multiple services bringing from Tech, SEO, Growth, Creative, PR and it’s challenging to streamline the process in same growth. Whereas, clients seek a one-stop solution that comprehensively understands these services and seamlessly integrates them to develop a robust long-term strategy. With Akshay Bhatla on board, we aim to establish multiple strong verticals capable of leading each client's specific priorities, while being connected to the overall brand and business objective, remaining aligned with the overarching strategic marketing approach that grapes offer.”