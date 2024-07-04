            

      Greaves Finance Ltd. appoints P. B. Sunil Kumar as CEO

      Kumar has served as an independent director on the board of Greaves Finance Ltd.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 4, 2024 4:46 PM
      Kumar is a Chartered Accountant with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Badruka College of Commerce and Arts, Telangana.

      Greaves Finance Limited, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) and a wholly owned subsidiary of Greaves Cotton Ltd., has appointed P. B. Sunil Kumar as its new Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer effective 03rd July 2024.  In this role, Kumar will spearhead the company's efforts to offer convenient and tailored financing options for prospective electric two-wheeler buyers and accelerate the adoption of sustainable mobility solutions across the country through evfin.

      Kumar has served as an independent director on the board of Greaves Finance Ltd. In a career spanning 25 years, he has worked in diverse sectors like finance, consulting, and healthcare, and has held the positions of Director at Taiki Consulting Private Limited and Vice President at GE Capital Services India. His career encompasses leadership role at ICICI Bank Ltd. He has also worked with Tata Finance Ltd. He serves as an independent director on the board of CDE Asia Ltd., a technology and application provider in the construction industry, and Doctor Sand Ltd.

      Kumar said, "India is witnessing unprecedented EV adoption facilitated by rapid infrastructure growth, a favourable regulatory framework, and mass consumer awareness.  I am honoured to take on the role of CEO at Greaves Finance Ltd., a company dedicated to delivering tailored financing solutions for electric two-wheelers.  I look forward to contributing to the catalysis of EV adoption in India and steering the industry towards democratising the EV experience."

      Kumar is a Chartered Accountant with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Badruka College of Commerce and Arts, Telangana.


      First Published on Jul 4, 2024 4:46 PM

