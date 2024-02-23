Hershey's Ankit Desai elevated to GM role with an international mandate

Hershey India’s marketing director Ankit Desai has been elevated to a global role. He will take up the role of General Manager for South East Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Hershey Company.

Desai joined Hersheys in 2017 as GM - Marketing. He has served as AVP – Marketing, handling portfolios such as Hershey’s Kisses, Syrup, Spreads, Cocoa.

Prior to Hershey, Desai was with Kellogg Company where he was associate director for Marketing. He joined the company in May 2013 as senior manager for Marketing. Desai was also with Italian confectionery maker Perfetti Van Melle for over seven years.

In 2023, Desai was recognised and awarded at Storyboard18 Visionaries program.