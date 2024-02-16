HMD elevates Tathagat Jena as head of marketing, DTC & Online Biz Head, India and APAC

Human Mobile Devices (HMD), maker of Nokia mobiles, has promoted Tathagat Jena as head of marketing, DTC & Online Biz Head for the Indian and APAC region. Previously, he was the head of marketing at HMD Global.

He started his career as a management trainee at McCann Ericson, MAA Bozell India, Maxicare Creative Concepts, Lowe Lintas, Ogilvy & Mather, Leo Burnett, The Spa Group, Samsung Electronics and Transsion infinix.

On December 1, 2016, HMD began marketing Nokia branded smartphones and feature phones. HMD Global, manufacturer of Nokia smartphones, launched HMD brand.

The Finnish company dropped a video titled ‘We’re HMD, Human Mobile Devices’. Even on microblogging platform ‘X’, it has been changed to @HMDglobal from @nokiamobiles. This has been done on other social media platforms too.