HMD Global to retire ‘Nokia’?; Introduces smartphones under HMD brand

Is HMD Global retiring the ‘Nokia’ brand as it gets set to introduce new smartphones under the HMD brand?

Human Mobile Devices (HMD), also known as Nokia Mobile was formerly known as HMD Global. HMD Global, which got hold of Nokia Mobile from Microsoft in 2014, has been in the process of manufacturing and releasing new branded Nokia smartphones in the last half a decade.

In 2013, technology corporation Microsoft acquired Nokia’s devices and services business while Nokia shifted its full attention to Networks, stated a media report.

After Microsoft dropped the brand, it sold it back to Nokia. Then Nokia sold the brand three years later. In 2016, Nokia signed a ten year deal with HMD Global which granted them the right to use the ‘Nokia’ brand on smartphones and tablets for a period of 10 years.

On December 1, 2016, HMD began marketing Nokia branded smartphones and feature phones. HMD Global, manufacturer of Nokia smartphones, launched HMD brand.

The Finnish company does not explicitly say that it is getting rid of the ‘Nokia’ brand. But, it has dropped a video titled ‘We’re HMD, Human Mobile Devices’. Even on microblogging platform ‘X’, it has been changed to @HMDglobal from @nokiamobiles. This has been done on other social media platforms too.

On the official website of the company, it is written, “still makers of Nokia phones.” The company continues to sell its Nokia phones, tablets, and accessories. The company might launch its HMD-branded smartphones at MWC Barcelona, which will take place later this month.

HMD Global in a press note said that they will continue producing new Nokia phones alongside the new line of devices, rejecting the reports that suggested that the company is discontinuing the Nokia brand after HMD started updating their channels from “Nokia Mobile” to “HMD”.

“True to our values, HMD will continue to design more sustainable and affordable phones - our repairability, sustainability and digital detox products are landing incredibly well amongst consumer and business audiences alike and we are excited to build on that momentum with the new HMD brand,” HMD Global said in a press note.