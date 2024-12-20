            
Hyundai Motor India reappoints Unsoo Kim as MD for three years

Prior to taking up the leadership position at Hyundai Motor India, Kim led Hyundai Motor Company as executive vice president - global operations.

By  Storyboard18Dec 20, 2024 10:20 AM
Unsoo Kim, who joined Hyundai Motor Company, South Korea, in 1991, has been associated with Hyundai Motor India since 2002, stated a CNBC-TV18 report.

On December 19, Hyundai Motor India reappointed Unsoo Kim as the managing director for a period of three years, with effect from January 25.

The board of directors of the Creta-maker approved the reappointment of Kim as managing director of the company for a period of three years with effect from Jan. 25, 2025, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Kim, who joined Hyundai Motor Company, South Korea, in 1991, has been associated with Hyundai Motor India since 2002. He led Hyundai India through listing earlier this year following the biggest initial public offering in the country’s history.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) total sales declined 7 per cent year-on-year to 61,252 units in November. HMIL reported total sales of 61,252 units in November 2024, comprising 48,246 domestic sales and 13,006 exports.

In October 2024, HMIL had reported monthly sales (domestic + exports) at 70,078 units, marking a 1.96% YoY growth from 68,728 units sold in Oct 2023.

In November 2024, SUVs continued to dominate domestic sales, contributing 68.8% to the tally. Notably, HMIL recorded its highest-ever rural contribution of 22.1%, reflecting strong penetration into India’s hinterlands.

The Hy-CNG Duo technology also boosted CNG vehicle sales, which accounted for 14.4% of the total.


