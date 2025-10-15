Debabrata Mukherjee named MD, Havmor Ice Cream – Lotte India

LOTTE India Corporation Ltd. has announced the appointment of Debabrata Mukherjee as Managing Director for its Ice Cream Division - Havmor Ice Cream. In his new role, Mukherjee will lead the strategic direction and business growth of LOTTE India’s ice cream portfolio, steering innovation and expansion for Havmor Ice Cream.

Mukherjee brings with him over three decades of diverse experience across leadership, business strategy, marketing and innovation. Prior to this, he served as the Managing Director and CEO of Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Ltd, where he also held the position of Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Sharing his thoughts on joining the company, Mukherjee said, “I am delighted to join LOTTE India as the Managing Director for Havmor Ice Cream. I have spent a few years of my professional life in Seoul and have had the opportunity to experience the agility, innovation, and leadership that LOTTE is known for. I am really looking forward to the opportunity of building upon the huge legacy that the brand Havmor has created over the years in India and unlocking new frontiers of growth.”