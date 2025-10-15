Dentsu appoints Rohit Potphode as Managing Partner - Sports, Gaming, Esports & Live Experiences

ADVERTISEMENT
Dentsu has appointed Rohit Potphode as Managing Partner – Sports, Gaming, Esports & Live Experiences, to scale its Sports & Entertainment practice in India. Reporting to Yosuke Murai, Head of India, dentsu Sports & Entertainment, Potphode will lead strategies that connect brands with audiences and deliver measurable business outcomes.
This appointment comes on the heels of dentsu’s launch of its Sports & Entertainment Network in India, aimed at creating integrated, culture-driven solutions for brands across sports, esports, music, festivals, and live experiences. The network will leverage dentsu’s global expertise and India’s dynamic audience landscape to drive innovation, engagement, and brand impact.
With over 20 years of experience, Potphode has been an integral part of marquee properties including the Indian Premier League, Indian Super League, Coke Studio, Lakmé Fashion Week, International Premier Tennis League and the Global e-Cricket Premier League. His leadership portfolio spans IMG, Viacom, Disney’s A&E Network, Ten Sports, Nimbus Sport, Star, JestSynthesys and Times Network.
At dentsu, Potphode will lead sports consulting, sponsorship investments, IP development, content creation, and fan-first experiences, helping brands move beyond traditional sponsorships to achieve deeper cultural relevance and measurable results.
Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, dentsu said, “Sports and entertainment unite people and shape culture. In India, the passion is electric. Stadiums roar, gamers compete like warriors, and fans live every moment intensely. Rohit’s expertise will turn this energy into experiences that play bigger, think bolder, and make every partnership count.”
Yosuke Murai added, “India is a market where culture and commerce collide at unprecedented scale. With Rohit joining our team, we are positioned to harness this energy across sports, gaming, and live experiences. By blending Japan’s decades of expertise with India’s unique cultural landscape, we can create partnerships and experiences that don’t just reach audiences - they shape how they engage, connect, and consume content.”
Potphode commented, “Joining dentsu at this moment of expansion is truly exciting. India’s diverse culture and vibrant audiences provide the perfect canvas to innovate at the intersection of sports, gaming and live entertainment. I am excited to create experiences that engage deeply, inspire action and generate meaningful value for brands and partners, blending dentsu’s global scale with India’s cultural richness.”
