UNIBIC Foods appoints Ajay Bathija as CEO

UNIBIC Foods, one of India’s cookie, biscuits and snacks company has announced the appointment of Ajay Bathija as its Chief Executive Officer. In his new role, Bathija will lead UNIBIC’s strategic growth initiatives, drive business expansion across domestic and international markets and strengthen the company’s position in India’s competitive packaged foods industry.

Bathija brings over two decades of leadership experience in the FMCG and beverages industry. A seasoned strategist, he has steered several senior leadership roles at The Coca-Cola Company for more than 18 years. He has led the marketing operations of juices and colas segments, brand strategies for India and Southwest Asia markets such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives, led sustainable business growth for the Southwest Asia markets and has been the Managing Director at Coca-Cola, Bangladesh.

Sandeep Reddy, Chairman of the Board of Directors, UNIBIC Foods, said, “We are delighted to welcome Ajay to UNIBIC at a pivotal time in the company’s growth story. His extensive experience in brand building, consumer marketing and franchise leadership will be invaluable as UNIBIC continues to strengthen its footprint in the packaged foods category. We are confident that Ajay’s leadership will steer the company towards exceptional metrics and innovation while expanding our presence in both Indian and global markets."

Bathija said, “I am truly excited to lead UNIBIC into its next phase of growth. The brand has established a distinct identity built on innovation, quality, and indulgence—values that deeply resonate with me. With the FMCG landscape evolving rapidly and recent policy tailwinds such as the rationalisation of GST creating a more favourable environment, this is an opportune time to accelerate UNIBIC’s growth momentum. My focus will be on strengthening our product portfolio, deepening consumer engagement and expanding our market presence. Together with the team, I look forward to making UNIBIC a household name known for its great taste, strong brand values and uncompromising quality."