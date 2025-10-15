Mario Alvisi, Chief Growth Officer – EV, resigns from Eicher Motors

ADVERTISEMENT
On October 13, Eicher Motors announced that Mario Alvisi, Chief Growth Officer – Electric Vehicles, will step down from his position, effective December 31, 2025.
Alvisi has been a part of the company's leadership team where he oversaw the development and expansion of its EV portfolio.
In its regulatory filings, Eicher Motors stated that it is strategically integrating its electric vehicle (EV) brand and commercial teams with the company’s core commercial and brand organizations, according to media reports.
The primary objective of this move is to accelerate the execution of its EV roadmap by leveraging the full scale, strength, and expertise of the company.
Alvisi, who brings nearly two decades of experience, led the entire commercial division of Royal Enfield’s EV business, overseeing brand, product strategy, service, and business development.
He spent close to 11 years at Ducati, where he held several key roles across product, sales, and brand management. As Brand Director, Alvisi played a pivotal role in the global launch of the Ducati Scrambler, leading branding, product strategy, communication, and go-to-market efforts with a fresh and creative approach.
Alvisi has also held leadership roles at Alfa Romeo as Marketing Director, Abarth as Head of Global Brand, and Deus Ex Machina as VP of Sales and Marketing for North America. Most recently, he served as Chief Commercial Officer at Lift Foils.