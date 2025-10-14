Protean's Chief Growth & Marketing Officer Gaurav Ramdev quits

ADVERTISEMENT
Gaurav Ramdev, who served as the Chief Growth and Marketing Officer at Protean eGov Technologies, has stepped down from his role.
As CMO, Ramdev oversaw the full spectrum of marketing functions, including brand marketing, digital marketing, performance marketing, content marketing, product marketing, corporate communications, and public relations. He also led strategy and go-to-market innovation, supporting business functions through lead generation and optimization efforts.
Ramdev began his career as a Software Engineer in Geographic Information Systems at Satyam Computer Services. Over the years, he has held leadership positions at prominent companies including ITC Limited, Orkla Group, Britannia Industries, The Coca-Cola Company, and Razorpay.
In 2024, the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) reconstituted its councils for the 2024–25 term and appointed Ramdev as Co-Chairperson of the ASSOCHAM National Council on Branding and Marketing.
Under the leadership of Sanjay Nayar (President, ASSOCHAM) and Puneet Das (Chairperson, Council on Branding & Marketing), Ramdev will work closely with industry leaders to drive strategic initiatives and foster innovation in branding and marketing across sectors.