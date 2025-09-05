'I called up the Tatas...': Piyush Goyal reveals govt outreach to aid exporters amid tariff turbulence

ADVERTISEMENT
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday assured that the government is stepping in to ease the short-term pain faced by exporters grappling with ongoing tariff turbulence.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Goyal outlined the Centre's efforts to connect struggling exporters with India's retail ecosystem.
Reacting to concerns about exporters' diminishing international margins, Goyal said the recent sharp cut in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates had come at the right time. "The timing of the GST reduction at such massive levels couldn't have been better. This will give a big impetus to domestic demand, which will help some of the exporters who may lose a part of their business," he said.
He also revealed that he has personally reached out to retail leaders. "When I recognized that the garment industry could face some stress, I called up the Tatas, who run Zudio and Westside. I’m going to be talking to all other high-street malls or large retail outlets to see if they can help these garment exporters by buying their produce and making it available at affordable prices," Goyal said.
Responding to queries on whether the Centre would remove restrictions on exporters selling within India, Goyal was categorical, "Absolutely, we are trying to make it easier so that they can supply in the domestic market. It's part of one of the reforms we are working on."