IdeateLab appoints Ravi Bhaya as new CEO

      Ravi Bhaya holds an MBA from the University of San Francisco and spent his formative years as an ex-professional tennis player

      By  Storyboard18Jul 16, 2024 4:17 PM
      Market Communication company IdeateLab on Tuesday appointed Ravi Bhaya as its new Chief Executive Officer. According to IdeateLab, Bhaya possesses a wealth of experience in digital acceleration, marketing transformation, and driving business growth spanning multiple continents including Europe, Africa, and Asia.

      "Ravi brings to his role as CEO, a distinguished career at global marketing services organizations including Publicis Groupe and Serviceplan Group holding responsibilities across various management functions. These include client leadership roles, revenue growth, spearheading business restructuring initiatives, and managing cross-functional teams," the company said.

      In 2020, Bhaya co-founded RSquared Global Ventures (R2GV) providing strategic consulting to scale-ups within the MarTech, Content, Commerce, and Data space on growth, innovation, and ROI. He holds an MBA from the University of San Francisco and spent his formative years as an ex-professional tennis player.

      “IdeateLab has established itself as a leader in the digital-first marcom solutions space. My objective is to build on this foundation fostering innovation and expanding our digital capabilities to deliver measurable business outcomes for our clients, powered by creative excellence” said Bhaya.

      Vrutika Dawda, Director said, "Ravi’s extensive experience and proven track record make him a perfect fit to lead IdeateLab into its next phase of growth. We are confident that under his leadership, IdeateLab will continue to set benchmarks in the industry and propel the company into a new era of innovation and success".


      First Published on Jul 16, 2024 4:17 PM

