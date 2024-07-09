360 ONE appoints Raghav Iyengar as CEO designate of asset business

360 ONE (formerly IIFL Wealth & Asset Management) has appointed Raghav Iyengar as the CEO designate of its asset business (360 One Asset). Iyengar has an experience of over three decades in the financial service sector. Before joining 360 One Asset, he served as the President and Chief Business Officer at Axis Asset Management, where he led retail and institutional sales, marketing, digital business intelligence, public relations, and investor services.

On the appointment of Iyengar, Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD and CEO of 360 One said, "Raghav’s extensive experience and demonstrated track record in asset management will further strengthen our position as the leaders in Alternates in India. His exposure to different market segments and strategic implementation of new products and distribution strategies will drive our growth and enhance our ability to deliver exceptional value to investors".