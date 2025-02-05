India is our second biggest market: OpenAI's Sam Altman

ADVERTISEMENT
Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, arrived in India late on Tuesday night (February 4), marking his first visit to the country since his controversial remarks in 2023.
During his visit, Altman is scheduled to meet with key government officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India’s Minister for Information Technology, Railways, and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw on February 5, 2025.
Altman, in a conversation with Vaishnaw, shared insights into the growing importance of India in the global AI landscape.
Altman stated that India is "a very important market for AI," ranking as OpenAI's second-largest market.
He emphasized that India should play a pivotal role in shaping the future of artificial intelligence, asserting, "India should be one of the leaders of the AI revolution."
The discussion also touched upon Altman’s previous comments regarding India’s capabilities in developing large language models (LLMs), which were reportedly taken out of context. “My comments on India being able or not being able to make LLMs were misinterpreted,” he clarified, further explaining that India has the potential to be a significant player in this space.