ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri advocates vision over work hours amid 90-hour workweek debate

Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding a proposed 90-hour workweek, ITC Ltd Chairman Sanjiv Puri has taken a contrasting stance, emphasizing the importance of aligning employees with the company's broader vision rather than focusing on the number of hours they work.

Puri highlighted ITC's flexible work environment, which includes two work-from-home days per week, reported PTI.

When asked if ITC would implement specific work-hour benchmarks, Puri stated firmly, "We would not do that." Instead, he stressed the need for employees to feel intrinsically motivated and invested in the company's success. "We would rather like people to be part of the journey of the company and feel passionately involved... to make a difference to the enterprise," PTI quoted.

Using the analogy of a castle, Puri underscored the value of a shared vision. "If you ask a mason what he is doing, he might say he is laying a brick, another might say he is building a wall, but some might say he is building a castle. It is that vision that workers should have," he told PTI.

The ITC chairman highlighted that the company's focus is not on monitoring the hours spent by employees but rather on enabling individuals to realize their potential and achieve goals.

The remarks came against the backdrop of a heated debate sparked by SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director of Larsen & Toubro Ltd, who suggested a 90-hour workweek, including Sundays, to maximize productivity.