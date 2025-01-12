            
Anand Mahindra on the 90-Hour workweek debate: "Quality Over Quantity"

At the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, Anand Mahindra stresses the importance of balance and reflection for effective decision-making, while defending his own use of social media as a business tool.

By  Storyboard18Jan 12, 2025 10:10 AM
Anand Mahindra, the Chairperson of the Mahindra Group, has offered a pointed critique of recent comments made by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan, who suggested that employees should work 90-hour weeks, including Sundays, to remain competitive. Speaking at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 in New Delhi, Mahindra emphasized that the focus should be on the quality of work rather than its sheer volume, during a conversation with Firstpost's Managing Editor, Palki Sharma.

“I believe it’s not about how many hours you work, but the impact and value you create during that time,” Mahindra said. “If you’re not spending time at home, with friends, reading, or reflecting, how can you possibly make the right decisions?”

Mahindra also discussed his personal approach to time management, particularly regarding his presence on social media. He clarified that his activity on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) is driven not by loneliness, but by the desire to leverage its immense business potential. “I’m not on X because I’m lonely,” Mahindra said. “My wife is wonderful, and I enjoy spending time with her. I use social media because it’s an extraordinary business tool. I get direct feedback from 11 million people on a single platform. That’s invaluable.”

Subrahmanyan’s comments earlier this week triggered significant backlash, prompting a response from L&T. In a statement to Moneycontrol, an L&T spokesperson defended the chairman’s remarks, placing them in the context of the company’s broader mission. “For over eight decades, we have been shaping India’s infrastructure, industries, and technological capabilities,” the spokesperson stated. “We believe this is India’s decade, and it demands collective dedication to drive progress. The chairman’s remarks reflect this larger ambition.”


