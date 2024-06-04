Jagran New Media appoints Anuj Bhasin as chief revenue officer

Anuj Bhasin, who led ESPN as director, has joined Jagran New Media as chief revenue officer.
Bhasin started his career at Zee Entertainment Enterprise and went on to work across Eicher Motors, HT Media, Network18 and Elevation Capital.
At ESPN, Bhasin as the director of sales and go to market strategy head at ESPN (The Walt Disney Company), his responsibility was managing the sales and partnerships for ESPN digital media assets, brand and content partnerships across South Asia. He collaborated with International markets for research, best practices, and regional brand partnerships.