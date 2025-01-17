JSW MG Motor enters the 'accessible luxury' electric car market

ADVERTISEMENT
JSW MG Motor India made a significant stride in the electric vehicle (EV) market on Friday, unveiling two new models—the MG Cyberster and the MG M9—at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, as per media reports.
Marking the brand's foray into the 'accessible luxury' segment, these vehicles promise to bring high-end features to a broader audience, offering quality and performance at more affordable price points compared to traditional luxury cars.
The MG Cyberster, India's first all-electric roadster, and the MG M9, the country’s first electric three-row limousine, are set to launch later this year.
The unveiling took place under the brand's new luxury channel, MG Select, which is expected to cater to the growing demand for high-quality electric cars in India.
As part of its strategic expansion, MG Motor India also announced that pre-reservations for both the MG Cyberster and MG M9 will commence immediately.
The company has been actively working to diversity its EV portfolio, with the addition of these models further strengthening its presence in the electric vehicle market.
“We are committed to playing a leading role in the government's vision to increase EV penetration in India to 30 percent by 2030. Today, EV adoption is still quite low at around 2 to 2.2 percent of the overall market. With these two new models, we aim to accelerate the transition to electric mobility," Parth Jindal, Director of JSW MG Motor India, stated in the report.