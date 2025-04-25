Kinji Saito steps down as Non-Executive Director of Maruti Suzuki; Koichi Suzuki to take charge

ADVERTISEMENT
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) announced that Kinji Saito has stepped down from his role as Non-Executive Director following the withdrawal of his nomination by parent company Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC).
As per the company, his resignation takes effect from the close of business hours on April 25, 2025.
The Board of Directors, in its meeting held earlier today, approved the appointment of Koichi Suzuki as the new Non-Executive Director, effective April 26, 2025. His appointment fills the vacancy left by Saito's departure.
In an official filing with the stock exchanges under SEBI Regulations, 2015, Maruti Suzuki confirmed the transition and stated that shareholder approval for Suzuki’s appointment will be sought via postal ballot in due course.
Koichi Suzuki, a veteran at SMC, brings with him nearly four decades of experience. A graduate of Tokyo University’s Faculty of Letters, he joined SMC in 1987. He has previously served as Executive Officer of International Marketing at Maruti Suzuki, overseeing Middle East and African markets. In April 2025, he was appointed as Managing Officer, Executive General Manager, India Operations.
Saito, in his resignation letter dated April 21, expressed his gratitude to fellow board members for their support during his tenure.