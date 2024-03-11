Sudha Murty: All you need to know about the philanthropist, author, symbol of "Nari Shakti"

Sudha Murty is an Indian author, philanthropist, and social worker who formerly served as the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, a non-profit organisation established by Infosys co-founder and her husband, N. R. Narayana Murthy. Recognized for her extensive charitable work and literary contributions in both Kannada and English, Murty's writings frequently address significant social issues and advocate essential values.

On March 8, President Droupadi Murmu nominated Sudha Murty to the Rajya Sabha, elevating her as the 12th nominated member in the Upper House of Parliament at the age of 73. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to extend his congratulations, highlighting her presence in the Rajya Sabha as a powerful testament to 'Nari Shakti' (women's power) and emphasising the pivotal role of women in shaping the nation's destiny. This notable announcement coincided with International Women's Day, further accentuating the significance of Sudha Murty's nomination.

Her nomination to the Rajya Sabha comes shortly after she was honoured with the Padma Bhushan award for her significant achievements in social work just a year prior.

She has received numerous accolades for her exceptional writing and philanthropy, including the prestigious Padma Shri in 2006 and the Padma Bhushan in 2023, bestowed upon her by the Government of India, marking her as one of the recipients of the country's highest civilian honours. Sudha Murty's literary achievements have been further acknowledged through seven honorary doctorates and esteemed literary awards such as the RK Narayan Award for Literature in 2011 and the Attimabbe Award for Excellence in Kannada Literature.

These awards demonstrate her significant contributions to literature and society. She was also recognized with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the Crossword Book Awards in 2018, highlighting her profound impact on both the literary landscape and philanthropic efforts.

Who is Sudha Murty?

Sudha Murty born on August 19, 1950, in Shiggaon, Haveri, Karnataka, India, was raised by her parents, Dr. R. H. Kulkarni and Vimala Kulkarni, in a Deshastha Madhwa Brahmin household. Growing up, Sudha was surrounded by a culture that emphasised the importance of education and diligence. Her father, a surgeon, and her mother supported her aspirations since childhood. Despite societal norms, Sudha was encouraged to pursue her ambitions, which allowed her to explore unconventional career paths uncommon for girls during that era. This upbringing ignited Sudha's passion for literature and her commitment to lifelong learning, shaping her into the accomplished individual she is today.

Why does she spell her surname Murty and not Murthy?

In an anecdote shared in various interviews, Sudha Murty had recounted her journey of choosing the spelling 'Murty' over 'Murthy,' a decision rooted in her reverence for the precision of Sanskrit. Despite initial hesitance to part with her maiden name 'Kulkarni,' she eventually embraced 'Murty' at her father's counsel, highlighting its connection to Sanskrit pronunciation. This choice originated during her college days, when she observed the spelling disparity alongside Narayana Murthy.

Sudha Murty's insistence on 'TY' instead of 'THY' reflects her steadfast commitment to upholding cultural integrity and linguistic accuracy. She elaborates that 'Murthy' deviates from Sanskrit norms, where 'THY' fails to capture the intended pronunciation. Sudha Murty firmly maintains her stance, underscoring that 'TY' accurately represents the Sanskrit pronunciation of 'Murty,' aligning with her unwavering dedication to linguistic precision and cultural heritage.

Life before and after becoming Mrs Murty

Sudha Murty graduated with a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from B.V.B. College of Engineering & Technology (now KLE Technological University). She continued her education by completing her post-graduation in Computer Science at the Indian Institute of Science. During her academic journey, she achieved remarkable success, earning a gold medal from the Chief Minister of Karnataka for her undergraduate studies and another gold medal from the Indian Institute of Engineers for her outstanding performance in computer science during her master's program. Sudha Murty's dedication and academic excellence led her to graduate at the top of her class in both her undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

Murty, a pioneer in advocating for women's rights and education, challenged gender bias at Tata Motors (TELCO) and became the company's first female engineer. Her objection to the discriminatory job advertisement led to a special interview and eventual hiring by TELCO. During her time there, she worked as a Development Engineer in Pune, Mumbai, and Jamshedpur, and later served as a Senior System Analyst in Pune's Walchand group of Industries. In 1981, she provided a loan of Rs 10,000 to her husband, Narayana Murthy, which kickstarted the founding of Infosys. Her commitment to philanthropy led her to establish the Infosys Foundation in 1996, where she served as Chairperson for 25 years, focusing on education, public hygiene, and poverty alleviation. She has also contributed to academia as a visiting Professor at Bangalore University and Christ University.

The author

At 29, Sudha Murty embarked on her literary journey, venturing to the United States to publish her debut book, ‘Mahashweta,’ which she dedicated to her husband, Narayana Murthy. Since then, she has risen to prominence as a celebrated Indian author, renowned for her heartwarming stories that delve into themes of human values, social issues, and everyday experiences. Titles like ‘Wise and Otherwise,’ ‘The Day I Stopped Drinking Milk,’ ‘Dollar Bahu,’ ‘The Old Man and His God,’ and ‘House of Cards’ have resonated widely with readers of all ages due to their simplicity, authenticity, and relatable characters.

Beyond her adult fiction, Sudha Murty has also explored retelling Indian mythology and writing for children, with books such as ‘The Bird With Golden Wings,’ ‘The Magic Drum and Other Favourite Stories,’ and ‘Grandma’s Bag of Stories,’ catering to young readers.

Mother-in-law to the UK prime minister

Sudha Murty's life is filled with fascinating details and notable accomplishments. She has defied traditional gender roles by writing over 100 books, demonstrating her literary talent and challenging stereotypes. Furthermore, her daughter, Akshata, marrying UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, adds to the family's global influence. Sudha Murty's novel ‘Dollar Bahu,’ originally penned in Kannada and later translated into English, received widespread praise and was adapted into a television series. She also ventured into acting, making her debut in the Marathi film ‘Pitruroon,’ based on her Kannada novel ‘Rhun’.

The library queen

Despite her wealth, Sudha Murty hasn't bought a saree for herself in over three decades, instead relying on gifts from her sister, close friends, and occasionally, NGOs she supports. This decision was influenced by a trip to Varanasi, where she committed to limiting her purchases to essential items like food, water, and medicine. Sudha Murty has actively participated in various impactful national endeavours, including establishing orphanages and advocating for rural development projects.