            

      Kotak Mahindra Bank's joint MD KVS Manian resigns

      At Kotak Mahindra Bank, KVS Manian's responsibilities included spearheading the growth of wholesale bank, commercial bank, private banking, asset reconstruction division and wholesale credit. He was also given the responsibility of having oversight over the institutional equities and investment banking businesses of the Group.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 30, 2024 9:39 PM
      KVS Manian, who was previously whole time director - corporate, institutional & investment banking & wealth management at Kotak Mahindra Bank, had previously been shortlisted by Federal Bank for the designation of a CMO.

      The bank had also shortlisted two internal candidates for the position of managing director and CEO.

      In January, RBI had turned down the proposal from Federal Bank that sought an extension of Shyam Srinivasan, its MD and CEO for one year. According to the norms put down by RBI, a CEO is allowed to continue functioning in a bank for 15 years, in case the person is not the promoter. Srinivasan’s term will expire on September 22, 2024.


      First Published on Apr 30, 2024 9:29 PM

