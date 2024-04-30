Kotak Mahindra Bank's joint MD KVS Manian resigns

KVS Manian, who had been re-designated as the joint managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank and had taken up the position on March 1, has stepped down from his position. His responsibilities included spearheading the growth of wholesale bank, commercial bank, private banking, asset reconstruction division and wholesale credit. He was also given the responsibility of having oversight over the institutional equities and investment banking businesses of the Group.

Manian, who was previously whole time director - corporate, institutional & investment banking & wealth management at Kotak Mahindra Bank, had previously been shortlisted by Federal Bank for the designation of a CMO.

The bank had also shortlisted two internal candidates for the position of managing director and CEO.