Google Gemini deemed 'high risk' for kids in new safety report

Google's AI assistant Gemini has come under scrutiny after a new safety assessment found it poses "high risks" for children and teens, according to a report by TechCrunch.
The report, released by Common Sense Media, highlights serious concerns around Gemini's child-specific versions - Gemini Under 13 and Gemini with teen protections.
Despite Google adding filters, the watchdog concluded that both products resemble adult versions of Gemini with superficial safety tweaks, rather than platforms built from the ground up for children.
"Gemini gets some basics right, but it stumbles on the details," said Robbie Torney, Senior Director of AI Programs at Common Sense Media, as per the report. "An AI platform for kids should meet them where they are, not take a one-size-fits-all approach to kids at different stages of development."
The findings showed that Gemini products can still expose children to inappropriate material, including references to sex, drugs, alcohol, and unsafe mental health advice.
The chatbots also fail to recognize or respond appropriately to serious mental health symptoms, raising further safety concerns, the report added.
What the risk report recommends
- Children under 5: No chatbot use at all.
- Ages 6–12: Use only under adult supervision.
- Ages 13–17: Independent use limited strictly to schoolwork, homework, and creative projects.
- All under 18: No use of AI chatbots for companionship, mental health, or emotional support.
While the Gemini platforms take some steps to protect privacy, such as not remembering conversations, this design introduces new issues - including contradictory or unsafe responses.
Moreover, the AI treats all young users the same, ignoring vast developmental differences between a 7-year-old and a 17-year-old.
The report ultimately gave both child-focused Gemini products "High Risk" ratings, underscoring a fundamental lack of age-appropriate safety measures.