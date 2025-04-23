            

Livguard appoints Sameer Nagpal as MD & CEO

Before joining Livguard, he held key leadership roles at renowned organisations such as Dalmia Bharat Ltd., Shalimar Paints, Trane Technologies, ZICOM Electronic Security Systems, and Carrier Corporation.

By  Storyboard18Apr 23, 2025 12:22 PM
Livguard appoints Sameer Nagpal as MD & CEO
As MD & CEO, Nagpal will help accelerate the company’s position in the energy storage and solar solutions industry.

Livguard, a brand in energy storage and solar solutions under the SAR Group, has announced the appointment of Sameer Nagpal as its new Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With over three decades of experience across industries, Nagpal is set to drive Livguard’s next phase of growth and innovation.

As MD & CEO, Nagpal will help accelerate the company’s position in the energy storage and solar solutions industry. Livguard aims to lead the transition to sustainable energy that caters to the growing demand across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

“Sameer’s exceptional leadership and proven ability to drive transformative growth align perfectly with our vision. A strong advocate of people-first leadership, Sameer’s focus on nurturing a culture that inspires excellence, collaboration, and a shared purpose will enable Livguard to embark on a journey of sustainable success. His experience and strategic mindset make him an ideal fit to lead Livguard into its next phase of growth, as we continue to shape the future of energy solutions for customers around the world,” said Rakesh Malhotra, Founder of SAR Group.

Before joining Livguard, he held key leadership roles at renowned organisations such as Dalmia Bharat Ltd., Shalimar Paints, Trane Technologies, ZICOM Electronic Security Systems, and Carrier Corporation. He has a proven track record driving turnarounds, transformation, and growth across Indian and multinational organisations. With deep expertise in industries cutting across capital goods, consumer durables, and building materials, he has consistently delivered strategic shifts that enhance profitability and create long-term value for shareholders.

The renewable energy sector, especially solar power & lithium-based energy solutions, is at the forefront of global conversations about sustainability and energy independence.

“I am excited to join this dynamic and forward-thinking company at a time when the energy industry is undergoing a fundamental shift. My vision for the future of energy solutions is rooted in Livguard’s core values of innovation, reliability, and customer-centricity. I am committed to building strong teams that will make Livguard’s innovative solutions more accessible to Indian households and businesses,” said Sameer Nagpal, MD & CEO, Livguard.


Tags
First Published on Apr 23, 2025 12:22 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Honasa appoints Karan Bajwa as Chief Human Resources Officer, Avinash Dhagat as Chief Supply Chain Officer

Honasa appoints Karan Bajwa as Chief Human Resources Officer, Avinash Dhagat as Chief Supply Chain Officer

Brand Makers

Taj GVK appoints Shalini Bhupal as MD & CEO; Krishna R Bhupal named Joint Managing Director

Taj GVK appoints Shalini Bhupal as MD & CEO; Krishna R Bhupal named Joint Managing Director

Brand Makers

Nestlé India's FY25 net profit stands at Rs 3,314.5 crore, Q4 profit declines 6.6%

Nestlé India's FY25 net profit stands at Rs 3,314.5 crore, Q4 profit declines 6.6%

Brand Makers

Amazon India appoints Priyanka Khaneja Gandhi as Head of Ads Marketing

Amazon India appoints Priyanka Khaneja Gandhi as Head of Ads Marketing

Brand Makers

Maruti Suzuki to set up Osamu Suzuki Centre of Excellence in India

Maruti Suzuki to set up Osamu Suzuki Centre of Excellence in India

Brand Makers

Zomato's CEO Rakesh Ranjan to step down; Deepinder Goyal to take over ops

Zomato's CEO Rakesh Ranjan to step down; Deepinder Goyal to take over ops

Brand Makers

iD Fresh Food names Shobhit Malhotra as CEO - International Business

iD Fresh Food names Shobhit Malhotra as CEO - International Business

Brand Makers

Wow! Momo plans to open 250 stores as it plans to launch IPO by 2029: CEO Sagar Daryani

Wow! Momo plans to open 250 stores as it plans to launch IPO by 2029: CEO Sagar Daryani