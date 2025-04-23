Livguard appoints Sameer Nagpal as MD & CEO

Livguard, a brand in energy storage and solar solutions under the SAR Group, has announced the appointment of Sameer Nagpal as its new Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With over three decades of experience across industries, Nagpal is set to drive Livguard’s next phase of growth and innovation.

As MD & CEO, Nagpal will help accelerate the company’s position in the energy storage and solar solutions industry. Livguard aims to lead the transition to sustainable energy that caters to the growing demand across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

“Sameer’s exceptional leadership and proven ability to drive transformative growth align perfectly with our vision. A strong advocate of people-first leadership, Sameer’s focus on nurturing a culture that inspires excellence, collaboration, and a shared purpose will enable Livguard to embark on a journey of sustainable success. His experience and strategic mindset make him an ideal fit to lead Livguard into its next phase of growth, as we continue to shape the future of energy solutions for customers around the world,” said Rakesh Malhotra, Founder of SAR Group.

Before joining Livguard, he held key leadership roles at renowned organisations such as Dalmia Bharat Ltd., Shalimar Paints, Trane Technologies, ZICOM Electronic Security Systems, and Carrier Corporation. He has a proven track record driving turnarounds, transformation, and growth across Indian and multinational organisations. With deep expertise in industries cutting across capital goods, consumer durables, and building materials, he has consistently delivered strategic shifts that enhance profitability and create long-term value for shareholders.

The renewable energy sector, especially solar power & lithium-based energy solutions, is at the forefront of global conversations about sustainability and energy independence.