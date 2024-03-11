comScore            

L’Oreal’s Indian-origin global CMO Asmita Dubey is Global Marketer of the Year

Dubey is the second L’Oréal CMO to win the title, following on from Lubomira Rochet in 2019.

By  Storyboard18Mar 11, 2024 11:21 AM
Dubey has introduced new AR beauty services and virtual try-ons for hair and make-up as well as skin diagnosis through AI, with the latter attracting more than 100 million users in the past year.

Asmita Dubey, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer (CDMO) at L’Oréal, has been named the 2023 WFA Global Marketer of the Year. She was one of five shortlisted candidates and topped the combined public and expert jury vote.

Dubey has been at the company since 2013, originally joining as CMO for L’Oréal China before taking on the same role for the whole of APAC in 2016. She returned to the company’s Paris headquarters in 2017 and became CDMO in April 2021.

“To stand alongside the tremendous group of talented marketers from around the world is deeply meaningful to me. It brings me great pride and joy to be selected as the 2023 WFA Global Marketer of the Year”, said Asmita Dubey, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, L’Oréal Groupe. “The future of beauty is physical, digital and virtual. At L'Oréal, we are continuously reinventing beauty experiences to Create the Beauty that Moves the World.”

She is the second L’Oréal CMO to win the title, following on from Lubomira Rochet in 2019.

“Congratulations to Asmita, who is a worthy winner of this year’s title. L’Oréal is a digital powerhouse and its brands are well ahead of the market when it comes to managing an effective and efficient digital transformation. With a predominantly young target market, L’Oréal is not only aware of the rapid changes in behaviour that can occur in this demographic, but also responds to their needs in a culturally appropriate way”, said Raja Rajamannar, WFA President, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer and President, Healthcare Business at Mastercard, and Chair of the Global Marketer of the Year judges.


