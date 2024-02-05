comScore

Brand Makers

Mercedes-Benz India elevates Amrit Baid as general manager - marketing and customer experience

Amrit Baid was the customer experience manager at Mercedes-Benz AG.

By  Storyboard18Feb 5, 2024 12:22 AM
Mercedes-Benz India elevates Amrit Baid as general manager - marketing and customer experience
Amrit Baid began his career with Mercedes-Benz India as manager - marketing communications and rose to the ranks as senior marketing manager. His responsibilities included development of local marketing strategy in lines with global marketing strategy, campaign development and media planning across mainline and digital media.

Amrit Baid, who led Mercedes-Benz AG as customer experience manager, has been elevated in by Mercedes-Benz India as general manager - marketing and customer experience.

In November 28, 2023, luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz today announced an organizational change in its Sales and Marketing function. The company appointed Amrit Baid as Head of Marketing and Customer Journey from 1st February 2024. Baid was then associated with Region Overseas Marketing team of Mercedes-Benz Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur. Amrit Baid succeeded Pradeep Srinivas who moved to Mercedes-Benz AG Headquarters, taking up a global role as Manager Digital Marketing Solutions & Data Analytics at Mercedes-Benz Digital unit.

Baid began his career with Mercedes-Benz India as manager - marketing communications and rose to the ranks as senior marketing manager. His responsibilities included development of local marketing strategy in lines with global marketing strategy, campaign development and media planning across mainline and digital media.

He was also tasked with performance based campaign management from planning, execution to optimization strategies. He looked into digital tech transformation, rollout and management of ecommerce platform and social community management and online reputation management.


Tags
First Published on Feb 5, 2024 12:22 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Sanjay Jaju appointed as MIB secretary, Apurva Chandra moved to health ministry

Sanjay Jaju appointed as MIB secretary, Apurva Chandra moved to health ministry

Brand Makers

Mahindra Group reshuffles its leadership team; Manoj Bhat takes over as MD and CEO of Mahindra Holidays Resorts India

Mahindra Group reshuffles its leadership team; Manoj Bhat takes over as MD and CEO of Mahindra Holidays Resorts India

Brand Makers

Bookstrapping: Never out of Print by Rajen Mehra

Bookstrapping: Never out of Print by Rajen Mehra

Brand Makers

Indian home appliances company IFB’s founder and chairman Bijon Nag dies

Indian home appliances company IFB’s founder and chairman Bijon Nag dies

Brand Makers

Mondelez International onboards Brian McNamara to its board of directors

Mondelez International onboards Brian McNamara to its board of directors

Brand Makers

When I say something, I mean it because I feel it: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

When I say something, I mean it because I feel it: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Brand Makers

Paytm and Fintech: FM Sitharaman hailed the youths' contribution to fintech; 'Won't comment on a particular company'

Paytm and Fintech: FM Sitharaman hailed the youths' contribution to fintech; 'Won't comment on a particular company'