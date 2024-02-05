Mercedes-Benz India elevates Amrit Baid as general manager - marketing and customer experience

Amrit Baid, who led Mercedes-Benz AG as customer experience manager, has been elevated in by Mercedes-Benz India as general manager - marketing and customer experience.

In November 28, 2023, luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz today announced an organizational change in its Sales and Marketing function. The company appointed Amrit Baid as Head of Marketing and Customer Journey from 1st February 2024. Baid was then associated with Region Overseas Marketing team of Mercedes-Benz Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur. Amrit Baid succeeded Pradeep Srinivas who moved to Mercedes-Benz AG Headquarters, taking up a global role as Manager Digital Marketing Solutions & Data Analytics at Mercedes-Benz Digital unit.

Baid began his career with Mercedes-Benz India as manager - marketing communications and rose to the ranks as senior marketing manager. His responsibilities included development of local marketing strategy in lines with global marketing strategy, campaign development and media planning across mainline and digital media.