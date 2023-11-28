Mercedes-Benz India promotes Amrit Baid to head of marketing and Customer Experience; Pradeep Srinivas moves into global

Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz today announced an organizational change in its Sales and Marketing function. The company appointed Amrit Baid as Head of Marketing and Customer Journey from 1st February 2024. Baid is currently associated with Region Overseas Marketing team of Mercedes-Benz Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur. Amrit Baid succeeds Pradeep Srinivas who moves to Mercedes-Benz AG Headquarters, taking up a global role as Manager Digital Marketing Solutions & Data Analytics at Mercedes-Benz Digital unit.

Pradeep Srinivas began his Mercedes-Benz career in 2011, responsible for the Marketing function. During his tenure, Srinivas successfully rolled out online sales which became the foundation for several new online sales approaches. He was instrumental in driving various innovative product launches in India along with impactful marketing campaigns and establishing the data and analytics team in India.

Amrit Baid began his career with Mercedes-Benz India in 2013 under the aegis of the CAReer program. He executed several successful brand campaigns, supported the launch of multiple products, as well as rolled out several digital products and innovations during his stint in India.

In 2021, Baid joined Region Overseas Marketing team in Malaysia, responsible for Digital Customer Experience. He was instrumental in significantly improving the customer experience by integrating and optimizing several digital touchpoints. Amrit also played a vital role in supporting various marketing teams across regions Overseas auditing the customer journey and improving their efficiencies. He was also closely involved in supporting marketing teams across several countries that are implementing the new ‘Direct to Customer’ business model.

“Mercedes-Benz India offers tremendous growth opportunities to young talents aspiring for leadership roles across global markets, and the current organizational change firmly underlines this. Pradeep Srinivas, at the forefront of driving the brand’s marketing and digital efforts in India, takes up a global role in Digital Solutions, Data, and Analytics at the HQ. We thank Pradeep for his valuable contribution to Mercedes-Benz India’s brand management and for his unmatched passion for the Star, as a seasoned marketeer. We wish him the best of luck for his new global role," said Lance Bennett, Vice President- Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India.