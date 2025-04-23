            

MiQ elevates Varun Mohan to Chief Commercial Officer

In his expanded role, Varun Mohan will spearhead MiQ India’s commercial vision through three key areas: accelerating revenue growth, forging strategic industry partnerships, and building a future-ready programmatic team.

By  Storyboard18Apr 23, 2025 5:09 PM
MiQ elevates Varun Mohan to Chief Commercial Officer
Under his leadership, the MiQ India team has built a reputation for high-performance campaigns, data-driven innovation, and category-defining client success stories across sectors, stated the company in a statement.

MiQ, a global programmatic media partner announced the elevation of Varun Mohan to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) in India.

This elevation positions Mohan at the helm of all commercial operations for MiQ across the region. He has almost 20 years of experience in digital media, including stints at Microsoft Advertising (Aidem Ventures), Republic TV, and Appier.

Under his leadership, the MiQ India team has built a reputation for high-performance campaigns, data-driven innovation, and category-defining client success stories across sectors, stated the company in a statement.

In his expanded role, Mohan will spearhead MiQ India’s commercial vision through three key areas: accelerating revenue growth, forging strategic industry partnerships, and building a future-ready programmatic team.

"MiQ has seen exceptional growth in India in recent years, which is one of the most dynamic and fastest-evolving programmatic markets globally,” said Lee Puri, co-founder of MiQ.

He further stated, “Varun has been an instrumental part of driving and leading this growth, and his elevation to CCO is both a recognition of past success and a strategic investment in MiQ’s future. Varun's unmatched leadership abilities, combined with his understanding of MiQ’s proprietary technology and deep market insights in the Indian digital marketing ecosystem have transformed how our partner brands and agencies harness the power of programmatic. As we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible, we expect Varun to lead the India team to greater success, further cementing our relationships with partners and strengthening MiQ’s position as the clear leader in the Indian market."

"India's digital advertising landscape is at a critical inflection point, with programmatic adoption accelerating," said Mohan. "Brands are no longer asking why programmatic, but instead want to know how fast we can scale it. What makes MiQ truly differentiated is our ability to blend smart technology with local intelligence. I'm excited to lead our extraordinary team as we pioneer new innovations tailored for India's diverse audiences and help our clients capitalize on emerging opportunities."

Under his leadership, MiQ India will prioritize strategic investments that enhance the company's cutting-edge technology stack in these areas, as well as building valuable industry partnerships that strengthen robust intelligence and capabilities, further added the company in a statement.


Tags
First Published on Apr 23, 2025 5:09 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

iD Fresh Food names Shobhit Malhotra as CEO - International Business

iD Fresh Food names Shobhit Malhotra as CEO - International Business

Brand Makers

Wow! Momo plans to open 250 stores as it plans to launch IPO by 2029: CEO Sagar Daryani

Wow! Momo plans to open 250 stores as it plans to launch IPO by 2029: CEO Sagar Daryani

Brand Makers

Livguard appoints Sameer Nagpal as MD & CEO

Livguard appoints Sameer Nagpal as MD & CEO

Brand Makers

AI-led efficiency to be biggest theme to capture large deals in FY2026: HCLTech CEO

AI-led efficiency to be biggest theme to capture large deals in FY2026: HCLTech CEO

Brand Makers

Prime Video names Divij Sharma as the Head of Customer Engagement

Prime Video names Divij Sharma as the Head of Customer Engagement

Brand Makers

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson to step down as Air India Express's chairman

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson to step down as Air India Express's chairman

Brand Makers

RMG industry needs right regulatory framework, including under PMLA: Dilsher Malhi, CEO of Zupee

RMG industry needs right regulatory framework, including under PMLA: Dilsher Malhi, CEO of Zupee