MiQ elevates Varun Mohan to Chief Commercial Officer

MiQ, a global programmatic media partner announced the elevation of Varun Mohan to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) in India.

This elevation positions Mohan at the helm of all commercial operations for MiQ across the region. He has almost 20 years of experience in digital media, including stints at Microsoft Advertising (Aidem Ventures), Republic TV, and Appier.

Under his leadership, the MiQ India team has built a reputation for high-performance campaigns, data-driven innovation, and category-defining client success stories across sectors, stated the company in a statement.

In his expanded role, Mohan will spearhead MiQ India’s commercial vision through three key areas: accelerating revenue growth, forging strategic industry partnerships, and building a future-ready programmatic team.

"MiQ has seen exceptional growth in India in recent years, which is one of the most dynamic and fastest-evolving programmatic markets globally,” said Lee Puri, co-founder of MiQ.

He further stated, “Varun has been an instrumental part of driving and leading this growth, and his elevation to CCO is both a recognition of past success and a strategic investment in MiQ’s future. Varun's unmatched leadership abilities, combined with his understanding of MiQ’s proprietary technology and deep market insights in the Indian digital marketing ecosystem have transformed how our partner brands and agencies harness the power of programmatic. As we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible, we expect Varun to lead the India team to greater success, further cementing our relationships with partners and strengthening MiQ’s position as the clear leader in the Indian market."

"India's digital advertising landscape is at a critical inflection point, with programmatic adoption accelerating," said Mohan. "Brands are no longer asking why programmatic, but instead want to know how fast we can scale it. What makes MiQ truly differentiated is our ability to blend smart technology with local intelligence. I'm excited to lead our extraordinary team as we pioneer new innovations tailored for India's diverse audiences and help our clients capitalize on emerging opportunities."

Under his leadership, MiQ India will prioritize strategic investments that enhance the company's cutting-edge technology stack in these areas, as well as building valuable industry partnerships that strengthen robust intelligence and capabilities, further added the company in a statement.