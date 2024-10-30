Netflix appoints Nicolle Pangis as VP - Advertising

ADVERTISEMENT
Nicolle Pangis, who led Ampersand as a board advisor, has been onboarded by Netflix as the vice president of its advertising business.
She stated, "Thrilled to share that I am joining Netflix as VP of its Advertising business, diving head first into a world of incredible fandom, data, creativity, and opportunity! Excited to partner with brands and agencies to explore how Netflix can open up new possibilities for meaningful connections and innovation. I can’t wait to see what we’ll create together!"
Pangis began her career at 24/7 Media Inc and went on to work across Xaxis, GroupM and Extreme Reach.
As the global COO, Product, Data, Analytics, Services Division, the team launched data-driven capabilities that streamlined and centralized client access to data and technology across Group M’s 30,000 employees and five agencies.
With responsibility for product, technology development, data science, machine learning, and strategic partnerships, a proprietary digital audience platform was created for a major agency with unique integrations for client CRM data and third-party data sets to drive client campaign results. A first to market partnerships was also developed with several large platform partners including Adobe, Google, and Facebook.