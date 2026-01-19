CXO Moves: Exec movements across WPP India, Unilever, ITC, Anthropic India and more

Get the full picture on people and their moves on the corporate jungle gym in CXO Moves. (Representational image via Unsplash)

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

CVL Srinivas

Previous: Country manager, WPP India

CVL Srinivas, who has led WPP India as country manager, will retire on March 31, 2026, confirmed WPP to Storyboard18.

Srinivas will step down from his role, which he assumed in 2017, succeeding Ranjan Kapur. He had joined WPP in 2013 as CEO of South Asia’s GroupM (now WPP Media).

WPP has reportedly been planning the leadership transition for over 15 months, and Srinivas’s successor is expected to be named in the coming weeks. It is also reported that Srinivas had communicated his intention to retire at 60.

Srinivas began his career at JWT Worldwide as media lead for Unilever's foods and personal care division at HTA Fulcrum. He went on to serve as COO at Madison World, CEO of Maxus Asia Pacific, and Chairman of Starcom Mediavest Group India. Prior to his current role, Srinivas served as CEO of GroupM South Asia until 2018.

Anshul Asawa

Previous: General Manager, Greater Asia, Home care | Head of country, Unilever Thailand

Present: CEO, Avenue Supermarts

Avenue Supermarts has announced that the tenure of its managing director and chief executive officer, Ignatius Navil Noronha, will conclude on January 31, 2026. Noronha will cease to hold office at the close of business hours on that date.

Based on the recommendation of the company’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board has approved the appointment of Anshul Asawa as chief executive officer and key managerial personnel, effective February 1, 2026.

Further, Asawa will be appointed managing director for a term of three years starting April 1, 2026, subject to shareholders’ approval. He is currently serving as CEO-designate of the company.

Sachin Sahay

Previous: Executive Vice President - Sales, ITC Limited

Present: CEO, Birla Opus Paints

Grasim Industries announced the appointment of Sachin Sahay as the Chief Executive Officer of Birla Opus Paints and as Senior Management Personnel of the company. Sahay succeeds Rakshit Hargave, who stepped down in November 2025 to join Britannia Industries as CEO and MD.

He has worked at Luxor Writing Instruments too.

Irina Ghose

Previous: Managing Director, Microsoft India

Present: Managing Director, Anthropic India

On January 16, Irina Ghose, the former Managing Director of Microsoft India, was appointed Managing Director for Anthropic India as the AI company prepared to open its first office in the country.

She has worked across Tata Steel, HCL Infosystems, and Wipro Infotech.

Dina Powell McCormick

Present: President & Vice Chairman, Meta

Meta has appointed Dina Powell McCormick as President and Vice Chairman.

McCormick served as an invaluable member of Meta’s Board of Directors, and she’s been deeply engaged as the tech company accelerated their pursuit of frontier AI and personal superintelligence.

McCormick spent 16 years at Goldman Sachs as a partner in senior leadership roles, including serving on the firm’s Management Committee and leading its Global Sovereign Investment Banking business.

In public service, McCormick has served two US presidents. She was Deputy National Security Advisor to President Donald J. Trump and served as a Senior White House Advisor and Assistant Secretary of State for Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice under President George W. Bush. Most recently, she was Vice Chair, President, and Head of Global Client Services at BDT & MSD Partners.

Antoine Pin

Previous: Chief executive officer, TAG Heuer

Swiss luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer’s chief executive officer, Antoine Pin, has stepped down from his role with immediate effect.

TAG Heuer’s parent company, LVMH, said in a statement, as cited by media reports, that Pin has decided to begin a new chapter in his career. The company added that his successor will be announced in due course. Pin has worked across Boucheron and Zenith.

Kathryn McLay

Previous: President & CEO, Walmart International

Walmart Inc. announced Kathryn McLay, President and CEO of Walmart International, will step down from her position. McLay will remain in the role until January 31 but will continue at the company through the first quarter to help ensure a smooth transition.

McLay has also worked across Woolworths Limited, and Sam’s Club.

Sandeep Bakhshi

Present: MD and CEO, ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank’s board has approved the re-appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as managing director and chief executive officer for a further two-year term, beginning October 4, 2026 and ending October 3, 2028 subject to approval of Reserve Bank of India, shareholders, and such other approvals as may be required, as per an exchange filing.

Bakhshi had taken over as MD & CEO in October, 2018.

Dolf van den Brink

Previous: CEO and Chairman, Heineken N.V.

Heineken N.V. announced that CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board Dolf van den Brink has informed the Supervisory Board of his decision to step down from his position on 31 May 2026. Brink will remain available to the Company in an advisory capacity for a period of eight months, starting on 1 June 2026.

Thierry Sabbagh

Present: Divisional VP, Nissan AMIEO

Nissan has announced a series of senior management changes in its Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania (AMIEO) region, designed to strengthen delivery of the Re:Nissan transformation plan and enhance operational efficiency, speed and customer focus, highlighted the company in its statement.

Thierry Sabbagh’s responsibilities have been expanded to include Nissan India, as he becomes Divisional vice president and president, Middle East, KSA, CIS and India – Nissan and Infiniti.

He has worked across Mercedes-Benz AG, General Motors, Wunderman, Ford Motor Company, and Ford Middle East & Africa.

Anuj Bansal

Previous: Head of Marketing - Chocolates, Confectionery, Coffee & New Business, ITC Limited

Present: Chief business officer, Yoga Bar, ITC Limited

Anuj Bansal, an executive committee member at ITC Foods, has been appointed as the Chief Business Officer of Yoga Bar (Sprout Life Foods). Bansal has worked across Tata Consultancy Services, EY, The Coca-Cola Company and Aditya Birla Group.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy

First Published on Jan 19, 2026 8:03 AM