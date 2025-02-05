            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • openai-really-makes-life-easier-says-union-minister-ashwini-vaishnaw-55744

OpenAI really makes life easier, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman explore how bold innovation in artificial intelligence can tackle India’s scale challenges and drive cost-effective solutions.

By  Storyboard18Feb 5, 2025 1:39 PM
OpenAI really makes life easier, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Despite these technological constraints, Vaishnaw remains optimistic regarding everyday applications of AI. "OpenAI really makes life easier, in terms of making notes etc.," he said. (Image: X)

Speaking at a fireside chat with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on February 5, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw discussed the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in reshaping governance and industry.

Vaishnaw’s rallying call—“On the same lines that we did the Chandrayaan mission, why can't we do the same in the LLM space.”—served as both the inspiration and the clarion call for the session.

During the event, Vaishnaw highlighted the dynamism of India’s startup ecosystem and the innovative drive of its young entrepreneurs. “Our young entrepreneurs they are really focused on getting the next level of innovation that will reduce the cost,” he remarked.

Expounding on the government's proactive approach to AI adoption, Vaishnaw stated, "We have been using multiple AI applications in different wings of the government. That can really help us solve population scale problems."

He further detailed plans to open up a new chapter of collaboration by launching open competitions and empanelling startups.

While Vaishnaw's vision for an AI-enabled future was clear and ambitious, Altman provided a pragmatic counterpoint. "We are not there at the technological level where we can expect these models to cure cancer or similar diseases," Altman stated.

Despite these technological constraints, Vaishnaw remains optimistic regarding everyday applications of AI. "OpenAI really makes life easier, in terms of making notes etc.," he said.


Tags
First Published on Feb 5, 2025 1:39 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

'Zomato is an accidental company': Read Deepinder Goyal's full letter to shareholders on Zomato's rebrand to 'Eternal'

'Zomato is an accidental company': Read Deepinder Goyal's full letter to shareholders on Zomato's rebrand to 'Eternal'

Brand Makers

Deepinder Goyal on Zomato’s name change: Eternal is a powerful name… scares me to my core

Deepinder Goyal on Zomato’s name change: Eternal is a powerful name… scares me to my core

Brand Makers

Sandeep Karwa moves on from his role at Flipkart Ads

Sandeep Karwa moves on from his role at Flipkart Ads

Brand Makers

Who is Ajit Mohan - Snap Inc's new global chief business officer

Who is Ajit Mohan - Snap Inc's new global chief business officer

Brand Makers

All you need to know about Aga Khan, spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims

All you need to know about Aga Khan, spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims

Brand Makers

Suveen Sinha joins Forbes India as Editor

Suveen Sinha joins Forbes India as Editor

Brand Makers

Shubhodip Pal becomes CEO of ITW Universe’s Integrated Marketing Services Division

Shubhodip Pal becomes CEO of ITW Universe’s Integrated Marketing Services Division