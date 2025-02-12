P&G Health appoints S. Madhavan as chairperson; Suresh Talwar, Rani Ajit Jadhav to retire from Company Board

ADVERTISEMENT
P&G Health has announced the appointment of S. Madhavan, an Independent Director of the company, as the new Chairperson. As per the company, the appointment will be effective on April 1, 2025.
Madhavan’s appointment marks a new phase in the company’s leadership and governance as he takes on this crucial role. This leadership transition reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining strong governance while preparing for the future.
Further to the changes, the Board of Directors, in a meeting held today, has announced the retirement of Suresh Talwar, Independent Director and Chairperson and Rani Ajit Jadhav, Independent Director, upon the completion of their second tenure. As per the company, the retirement will be effective from March 31, 2025.
The company expressed its deep appreciation for the valuable leadership, guidance, and counsel provided by both directors throughout their tenure. In a statement, the management thanked Talwar and Jadhav for their contributions and the direction they have provided during their time on the Board.
"The management expresses its deepest gratitude for the years of valuable guidance, leadership, counsel and direction provided by the Directors during their tenure as Independent Directors on the Board," the company stated.