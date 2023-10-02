Piyush’s Pandeymonium: The man that shook up Indian advertising

I can’t sum Piyush Pandey in a short note. He is larger-than-life and his impact on me is just even larger. I first met him when I presented the Hutch telecom ‘Boy and Dog’ campaign at Ogilvy, Mumbai.

Until then, he was a big man in advertising who I had watched from afar in awe. The minute he saw the film, he walked up to me, and his expansive moustache brushed over my face as he enveloped me in a bear hug. I felt his warmth and affection at every meeting thereafter.

I was also extremely fortunate to have him with me in Calcutta for an Indian Railways shoot. The script was conceived by him and won us an award at Cannes.

That shoot was great fun because Piyush got involved in the production and helped iron out small details. Piyush’s energy is infectious and to see him conduct meetings is next level. He is a true leader. Fearless, tactful, outspoken, and passionate.

He’s done iconic work. It is difficult for any client to ignore his experience, insight, and knowledge of advertising. Over the years, I have worked with him very closely on many projects. His handling of crisis situations with extreme calm, his ability to convince others, and the value he places on human relationships have all taught me invaluable lessons.

The other big lesson I learnt from Piyush is that he never leaves anything for later. He finishes the task at hand by making calls, etc. That’s incredible to watch.

Piyush has the loudest laugh in the room but he is also the person who is moved to tears and cries spontaneously when he sees good work. I have seen him up close and personal, and I have no idea why a young boy like me who watched him decades ago in Alleppey on a shoot from afar had the good fortune to get to know him so well. I must have done something right in life.

He is a mentor, a friend, a father figure, and a teacher to me. I can call anytime and I know he will lend me his ears. Just as I have lent him mine early some mornings when he has written some Hindi poem that he is excited to share, and will read it to me regardless of my poor Hindi.