Prabha Narasimhan to spotlight purposeful innovation at Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit

Prepare to witness the power of ideas that can change the world. On March 28, 2025, Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit 2025 is set to redefine the realms of creativity, innovation, and leadership. The summit promises to be a melting pot of transformative insights and visionary strategies that empower businesses, inspire leaders, and captivate audiences globally.

An unmissable platform for thought leaders, decision-makers, and trailblazers from business, marketing, advertising, technology, and academia, the summit will foster ground-breaking conversations, celebrate creative ingenuity, and build meaningful connections.

Spotlight on Prabha Narasimhan

Adding gravitas to the event's stellar line up is Prabha Narasimhan is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited. A luminary in the corporate world, Narasimhan's journey is a testament to how purpose and creativity can steer organizations toward transformative success.

With a career spanning nearly 25 years, Narasimhan has worn many hats — marketer, innovator, and leader.

Before joining Colgate in 2022, she was part of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL), where she led the Home Care category as Executive Director and served on the HUL Leadership Team. Her expertise spans Customer Development, Consumer Marketing, and Innovation across diverse geographies and categories, including Home Care, Personal Care, and Skin Care.

A graduate of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and the Melbourne Business School, Prabha has consistently championed purposeful innovation that drives business growth while creating lasting value for consumers.

Powering Change Through Creative Catalysts

Beyond individual sessions, the Storyboard18 Global Pioneers Summit 2025 is a celebration of trailblazers and their ideas. With a line-up of globally renowned speakers, including Ogilvy's Global CEO Devika Bulchandani and visionary business leader Sir Martin Sorrell, and cutting-edge panels featuring experts from across industries, the summit promises to deliver actionable insights and inspiring conversations.

Join Narasimhan in for insightful session as we explore the powerful synergy between creativity and technology in driving transformative strategies. Discover how leading with purpose can spark innovation that resonates with both customers and employees, creating deeper connections and sustainable market growth. Learn how to craft bold, future-forward solutions that not only captivate hearts and minds but also position the brand to lead in an ever-evolving marketplace.

More about GPS 2025

The Global Pioneers Summit is a celebration and exploration of the transformative potential of creativity, empowering individuals and businesses to think differently, act boldly, and craft a future that resonates with purpose and vision. Creativity is not just about artistic expression — it is a force for solving real-world problems, innovating products, and creating connections in ways that traditional methods cannot. And there are pioneers behind this shift, who have dared to think different.

The Global Pioneers Summit stands as a premier celebration of the visionary forces propelling businesses forward, spotlighting the global brands emerging from India — an ever-growing hub of creativity and innovation on the world stage.

From groundbreaking innovations to impactful storytelling, join key decision-makers and innovators to exchange insights, build connections, and draw inspiration from some of the most compelling work driving industries forward globally.