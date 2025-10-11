Ramesh Narayan wins AFAA Changemaker for Good – Individual Leader

The Asian Federation of Advertising Associations has named Ramesh Narayan, a longtime figure in India’s advertising industry, as the winner in the Individual Leader category of its Changemakers for Good Awards.

Narayan was selected by a jury comprising advertising and corporate leaders from across the region, including Gary Chi, vice chairman of Taiwan’s Association of Accredited Advertising Agencies and chief executive of Dentsu Creative Taiwan; Kyungsin Kim of South Korea; Aly Mustansir of Pakistan; and Sangeeta Pendurkar, chief executive of Pantaloons, part of the Aditya Birla Group.

Over a career spanning decades, Narayan has been credited with founding some of the industry’s most recognized platforms for advocacy and leadership, including the Olive Crown Awards, which celebrate sustainability in advertising, and the IAA Leadership Awards. He has also been recognized for championing social causes, earning labels such as “Gender Warrior” and “Climate Warrior” — the latter bestowed by Earthday.org.

His work has extended beyond the advertising world into community development. Narayan launched Bhavishya Yaan, a student enrichment initiative under the Rotary Club of Bombay, as well as Ananda Yaan, a daycare program for the elderly. He also helped establish the Lighthouse Project for children in a Mumbai slum and has undertaken efforts related to rural development and environmental conservation. Narayan has planted more than 3,500 trees, including a 900-tree urban “Miyawaki forest” in the city’s Cuffe Parade neighborhood.